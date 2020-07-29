Sushant Singh Rajput's father claims Rs 15 crore transferred from his bank account in FIR

It keeps getting trickier each day as Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna police station accusing actress-former girlfriend Rhea Cakraborty and her family members with abetment of suicide and more. Sushant's former business manager has also been named in the FIR.

FIR has been lodged under IPC sections including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

According to the FIR copy that has made it to the internet, Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of taking him to doctor for treatment of mental illness and keeping all reports with herself. She threatened him reportedly with the medical reports to get things done her way.

In the FIR, it is stated that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to buy a plot for organic farming with friend Mahesh Shetty but Rhea objected to it. Mahesh is the same guy whom Sushant called before ending his life. He died by suicide last month.

The FIR alleges that she left his home taking Sushant's credit cards, jewellery, money, laptop, doctors reports and more. There is also a mention of Rs 15 crore getting transferred to various unknown accounts from Sushant’s bank account.

