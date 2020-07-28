Sushant Singh Rajput's father files complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty

In a fresh twist to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the late actor's father has now filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty who was Sushant's girlfriend.



The actor died by suicide on June 14 and his father has now accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. He has alleged that she cheated the late actor financially and mentally harassed him.



Earlier this month, Rhea had appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a CBI probe into Sushant's death.

She had also revealed that she had received rape and murder threats on social media post the actor's death as many fans blamed her for his death. The actress has also been questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to his death.



Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a live-in relationship for a long time. Rhea revealed to the police that she had left Sushant's residence four days before his death as the couple had an argument.



Around 40 people have recorded their statements so far in the case, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand among others.

Sushant's death sparked off the debate around nepotism in Bollywood with many targetting Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others of giving preferential treatment to star-kids.