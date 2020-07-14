Rhea Chakraborty posts sweet photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his one month death anniversary

Today on July 14, it is one month since we lost actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in Mumbai. He was found dead in hi Mumbai house this day last month.

Remembering the actor, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has shared a post on him, a sweet photo of them together. See the photos here:

She wrote a lengthy letter along with the photos that start with: “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

It continued, “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.”

“You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....,” signed Rhea as she mentioned that they are “eternally connected to infinity and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is continuing with their probe into his death as his family members deem it as a case of murder instead of suicide. The police has so far questioned filmmakers, Rhea and others related to the case.

