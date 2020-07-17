Maharashtra minister on Sushant Singh case: Don't think a CBI probe is required

News of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a new turn with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh saying that “CBI probe is not required as we do not see any foul play”.

Anil said, “I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.”

Sushant’s family members and a section of his fans have been urging for a CBi probe as they claim that it was a “murder” and not “ suicide”.

Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wrote to the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. She tweeted, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It has been over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayat.”

She had earlier requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she was receiving ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, with social media users blaming her for his suicide.