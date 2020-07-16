Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe into actor's death case

A month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai resident, his girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor`s suicide case.



Rhea took to social media and tagged Amit Shah in her post as she requested a CBI probe in the case.



Along with a photo of Rajput, the 28-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, "Respected @amitshahofficial (Amit Shah) sir, I`m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty#satyamevajayate."

According to Police, the actor died by suicide on June 14. He was reportedly suffering from depression for a long time.

Since then several people connected to the actor have been questioned by the police including Rhea who was one the first to be interrogated.



On Thursday, Rhea also said that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media as she had gone silent after Rajput`s sudden demise.



"I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer...I kept quiet. I was slut-shamed...I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don`t commit suicide," she wrote on Instagram while sharing the screenshot of one such rape threat post.

Rhea and Sushant were set to share screen space in director Rumi Jaffery`s romcom post the lockdown.