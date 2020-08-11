Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's post-wedding pictures

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Photograph:( Twitter )
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.
Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj looked stunning together as they performed puja as part of their post-wedding ceremony yesterday. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's first photo as married couple goes viral
They took part in post-wedding Satyanarayan puja at his home in Hyderabad after an intimate wedding in Ramanaidu Studios on Saturday.
In the picture, Miheeka is seen dressed in a green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta while Rana Daggubati is dressed in white cotton pancha katta.
Another picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj posing with their entire family is also being circulated on social media. The entire family picked outfits made in heritage Ponduru cotton. Inside Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj star-studded wedding ceremony
Earlier in the day, actress Samantha Ruth Prabu (Rana Daggubati's sister-in-law) shared pictures of the family from the puja. In the family photo, Rana Daggubati's father Daggubati Suresh Babu, uncle Venkatesh Suresh, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and others posed happily with the newlyweds.
Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage- presented by @taanbaan ... #taanbaan #bluelotushandloom . Let us try and support our local weavers and artisans in whatever way we can .. They are our last hope in keeping our fantastic traditions alive .. #wearhandloom #pondurukhadisaree #craftscouncilofindia #kamalacci @lakshmi_thefineline @venkateshdaggubati @malavikad
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.