Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's post-wedding pictures

Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj looked stunning together as they performed puja as part of their post-wedding ceremony yesterday. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's first photo as married couple goes viral

They took part in post-wedding Satyanarayan puja at his home in Hyderabad after an intimate wedding in Ramanaidu Studios on Saturday.

In the picture, Miheeka is seen dressed in a green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta while Rana Daggubati is dressed in white cotton pancha katta.

Another picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj posing with their entire family is also being circulated on social media. The entire family picked outfits made in heritage Ponduru cotton. Inside Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj star-studded wedding ceremony

Earlier in the day, actress Samantha Ruth Prabu (Rana Daggubati's sister-in-law) shared pictures of the family from the puja. In the family photo, Rana Daggubati's father Daggubati Suresh Babu, uncle Venkatesh Suresh, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and others posed happily with the newlyweds.

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.