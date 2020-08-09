Inside Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj star-studded wedding ceremony

Miheeka's regal bridal look

Miheeka looked stunning in a heavily embroidered cream-coloured lehenga, which she paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, she accessorized her look with antique Polki jewellery.

Bajaj's outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, the lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to make, The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta." Anamika said in an interview.

(Photograph:Twitter)