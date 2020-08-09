Inside Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj star-studded wedding ceremony

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is now married to his fiance Miheeka Bajaj. The ceremony was made special with the presence of close friends and family members.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on 8 August, the wedding took place at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.
Telugu and Marwari wedding
This wedding was a beautiful blend of Telugu and Marwari customs and both the families have kept it simple yet traditional.
Miheeka's regal bridal look
Miheeka looked stunning in a heavily embroidered cream-coloured lehenga, which she paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, she accessorized her look with antique Polki jewellery.
Bajaj's outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, the lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to make, The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta." Anamika said in an interview.
A low-key affair
The wedding was a low-key affair with effective measures taken to mitigate the risk of infection. The wedding saw just 30 guests which included close friends and family.
Family portrait
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a perfect photograph from the dreamy wedding, The actress shared a full family picture, featuring the bride and the groom along with Suresh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and other family members and she welcomed Miheeka to the family. "The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family," wrote Rana's sister-in-law.
South Indian stars attend wedding
South Indian stars including Venkatesh, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Naga Chaitanya were also seen at the wedding.
Engagement ceremony
In May, Rana surprised his fans by posting pictures from their engagement ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the happy couple. "And it's official", Rana captioned the image.