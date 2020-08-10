Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's first photo as married couple goes viral

It was a glamorous and special weekend for actor Rana Daggubati and his now wife Miheeka Bajaj as they took their vows.

The couple got married in Hyderabad with the attendance of family and a few close friends. They were both dressed in traditional attires and had a stunning set of ceremonies as both the bride and groom smiled ear-to-ear during the functions. A number of industry colleagues also turned up for Rana who has worked in Telugu film industry, Tamil and Hindi. Inside Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj star-studded wedding ceremony

In total there were only 30 guests that were invited owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a post-wedding picture of theirs has been making rounds and we must say they look very happy and much-in love together.

See the photo here:

Miheeka shared the picture as she wrote, "Family Now'."

'Tanhaji' to 'Shakuntala Devi': List of Bollywood biopics in 2020