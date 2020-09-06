After beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

After Arjun Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19, Malaika's younger sister, Amrita Arora confirmed the news.



As per reports, she is also home quarantining and is asymptomatic.She was part of the reality dance show, and few days ago, some of the crew members were also tested positive. Malaika has not posted anything related to her health yet.

Meanwhile, Arjun took to his Instagram page and posted a note about his positive status which reads, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

In June, Malaika’s residence has been made a containment zone and was sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

Malaika has been sharing regular social media post throughout the lockdown. She had been quarantining with her son, Arhaan.