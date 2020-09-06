Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says he is asymptomatic

Arjun Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news on her Instagram and informed that he is feeling ok and is asymptomatic.



''It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,'' the 'Panipat' actor wrote.

The actor also noted that he would keep on updating about his health,''I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus".

Recently, the actor had resumed shooting after four months of staying indoors. The actor shared his candid picture from the set and wrote, ''Happy to just be back on set. Have to hand it to @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @tseries.official @bhushankumar @johnabrahament & @thejohnabraham for making filming possible again for our movie, it just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines. @kaachua @rakulpreet & @neena_gupta let’s wrap it up soon now''.



Other Bollywood actors who tested positive are Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh.