/Mrunal Thakur says wedding rumours with Dhanush put her safety at risk; here's why

Mrunal Thakur has recently addressed the wedding rumours linking her to Tamil actor Dhanush. The Do Deewane Seher Mein actress revealed that the gossip escalated to a point where her personal safety was at stake. According to the most recent rumours, the duo was set to get married around Valentine's Day. However, Thakur has now dismissed the speculations.

Mrunal Thakur reacts

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Thakur opened up about the chatter, saying she chose to laugh at the gossip. "Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them," she said. The actress believes she will find her life partner when the time comes.

Gossip led to the address leak

Speaking about the rumour, the actress revealed that the situation became serious when her home address surfaced online, which forced her to take some safety measures. "Up until now, I didn’t have a PR team. I had to hire a team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team," she added.

How did the rumours start?

It all began in August 2025 when a viral video showed her greeting Dhanush at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. The rumours intensified when Thakur was later spotted at the wrap party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein. Since then, netizens have flooded social media with posts and even AI-generated wedding images. Many reports also claimed that the duo would tie the knot on February 14, which was dismissed later.

Mrunal Thakur calls Dhanush a good friend

In the past interviews as well, Mrunal Thakur had denied any romantic link and called Dhanush a "good friend," and his presence at the premiere of her film was due to an invitation from co-star Ajay Devgn. In another interview, the actress said that she had no idea how the rumours began. "I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything… It’s scary," she told Galatta India.

Mrunal Thakur's work front

Thakur is currently gearing up for Do Deewane Seher Mein. The romantic drama also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and revolves around the journey of two individuals navigating love and self-discovery. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is set to release on February 20.