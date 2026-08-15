/Mithun Chakraborty reacts to being ignored by Kolkata Film Festival, calls himself a 'minor artist'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently expressed disappointment at not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). He further questioned his exclusion despite his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. The Padma Bhushan recipient addressed the issue while attending a meeting to mark the birth centenary of Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar, saying he was surprised by the snub in Kolkata and had expected to be included in the prestigious event.

Mithun Chakraborty on Kolkata snub

The Disco Dancer star spoke during a media interaction in Kolkata on August 14 (Friday). Expressing disappointment over the snub at the film festival in Kolkata, he said to ANI and IANS, "I wasn't invited to the film festival. I am going to Moscow now; perhaps they will invite me. They are inviting me to the Moscow Film Festival. Yet, here in Bengal, I wasn't invited."

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Chakraborty sarcastically took a dig at his exclusion from the festival and referred to himself as a minor artist. He said, "I am a very minor artist. Maybe that's why they didn't invite me."

The meeting comes as West Bengal prepares to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. The state government has announced several events commemorating the star, with celebrations scheduled from September 3 to 6, 2026. Chakraborty attended the meeting as part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations.

Mithun undergoes minor procedure

On August 6 (Thursday), actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty underwent a minor surgical procedure at a private hospital in Kolkata. The procedure involved removing a metal plate from his right hand that had been placed due to an older injury. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Chakraborty at the Kolkata facility on August 7 (Friday) to check on his health and consult with the medical team managing his treatment.

About Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty is an iconic Indian actor, producer, entrepreneur, and politician. Through his performances and versatility, he has built a career spanning more than five decades. He has starred in more than 350 films across multiple languages, including Disco Dancer, Phool Aur Angaar, Entertainment, Chandaal, and Jaal. In 2026, the actor will co-star with Rajinikanth in the highly anticipated action comedy Jailer 2, which will be released in theatres around the world on October 15.

His stardom and well-renowned personality have earned him several awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.