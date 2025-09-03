/Mithun Chakraborty on The Bengal Files trailer controversy: 'It was a planned conspiracy'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government for allegedly stopping the trailer launch of the movie The Bengal Files.

Based on the Calcutta Riots that took place on August 16, 1946, the movie has been making headlines for several reasons, with the film being accused of spreading propaganda by distorting history and facts.

Mithun Chakraborty slams Mamata Banerjee

Chakraborty, who has been part of Agnihotri’s controversial Files trilogy, including Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, has now slammed the halting of The Bengal Files trailer screening, saying it was all planned.

In a group interview, the actor was asked about the cancellation of the trailer launch event. “It was a planned conspiracy. If you haven’t even watched the trailer, how can you stop the trailer launch event,” Mithun said.

When asked whether the movie has been called propaganda and hard-hitting, the actor replied,“Yes, it’s a hard-hitting film. The film, which tells the truth has to be hard-hitting.”

During the chat, the star also shared how he refused to do this character as it was challenging for him. “Vivek Agnihotri writes challenging characters for me. We get along very well. He understands me very well as an actor,” says Mithun, adding, “When he approached me (for The Bengal Files), I got scared. I told him I won’t be able to do the character because it’s too challenging. He can’t speak properly because his tongue was torched, he calls people mad, and eats anything out of the dustbin. It took us a while to even figure out how he’d speak.”

In the movie, Mithun plays an old man in Kolkata, who is a victim of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings.

Apart from the trailer launch event being cancelled, the movie has faced legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against director Agnihotri for “wrongfully” representing freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee, on whom the character of Gopal Patha is based in the film. He has been called a “butcher” in the movie.

Later, two Bengali actors, Saswata Chatterjee and Sourav Das, distanced themselves from the controversy. Soon after the controversy began, Saswata said that when he shot for the film, it was titled The Delhi Files.