/The Bengal Files controversy explained; Why are actors distancing themselves from the film?

Filmmaker Vivel Agnihotri’s new film The Bengal Files has found itself in the centre of controversy days before its theatrical release. Agnihotri’s film is part of his Files trilogy- the final film after Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Based on the Calcutta Riots that took place on August 16, 1946, the makers of the film have been accused of distorting historical facts and misrepresentation of historical characters. The film, which stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher and Sourav Das among others, has hit headlines more for its controversial content than the film itself. The controversy began, first, during the trailer launch event in Kolkata and then kin of Gopal Mukherjee, on whom the character of Gopal Patha is based in the film- sent a legal notice over misrepresentation of the Bengali leader.

To top it now, two Bengali actors- who play key roles in the film- have no distanced themselves from the controversy, alleging that they were not given the full script but only their character sketch.

The Bengal Files Controversy

It all began when the team decided to launch the film's trailer on August 16 in Kolkata. The launch event, however, was halted according to the team. While producer Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Agnihotri criticised the West Bengal government, and Kolkata Police alleged that the event did not have permission to screen the trailer.

Sources close to the Kolkata Police told NDTV that the director had not sought any administrative permission for the public viewing of the trailer of his upcoming film.

Pallavi Joshi, who stars and has produced the film, described the action by the state government as "unconstitutional".

The trailer launch did take place ultimately but after hours of confusion, chaos and delay.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of Gopal Mukherjee, has filed an FIR and sent a legal notice to Agnihotri for misrepresenting his grandfather in the film. The character Gopal Patha, as shown in the trailer, is based on Gopal Mukherjee, who was a well-known Bengal fighter.

His grandson Shantanuhas asserted that his grandfather was not a butcher by profession, but rather a wrestler and a key figure in the Anushilan Samiti, who played a crucial role in preventing Muslim League riots in 1946. In the film’s trailer, Gopal Patha is introduced as a butcher. The character is played by Bengali actor Sourav Das.

Shantanu has sent a legal notice to the director, demanding an apology for the alleged distortion of his grandfather's character. He claims that the film's portrayal is not only inaccurate but also hurtful to the family and the community.

TMC criticises Vivek Agnihotri

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh criticised Agnihotri and his film and alleged that it is divisive in nature.

“Vivek Agnihotri is doing drama. As a filmmaker, what he makes is politically motivated and intended to divide people,” Kunal Ghosh said at a press conference.

The TMC leader questioned why Agnihotri had not made films on incidents in BJP-led states. “Why hasn’t he made The Gujarat Files, highlighting the riots and the story of Bilkis Bano? Why no UP Files, MP Files or Manipur Files? He has come to Bengal only to serve the BJP’s agenda and malign the state,” Ghosh added. TMC is the ruling party in West Bengal.

Actors distancing themselves from the film

Amid the raging controversy around the film, actors Saswata Chatterjee and Sourav Das have distanced themselves from the film. Soon after the controversy broke out, Saswata Chatterjee spoke to a podcaster and stated that when he shot for the film, it was called The Delhi Files. “While the shooting was going on, the name of the film was 'Delhi Files' and after the shooting was completed, I came to know that it was changed to 'The Bengal Files'. That is not in my hands."

The actor also alleged that he was only briefed about his role and not the entire script.

“Nowadays, it's a trend, the whole story won't be told to anyone. You only get to know your track, your character. And when I was told about the role [in 'The Bengal Files'], I found the character to be amazing. It's a villain's character and very few people get such characters to play," he said.

Saswata also stated that “making a noise” about the new title would not help those who don’t like it.

Meanwhile, Sourav Das too seem to have distanced himself from the controversy and echoed Saswat’s thoughts. While speaking toTV9Bangla, Sourav Das said, "I knew about my character only. I was not aware of the script. That's how work is done nowadays. It's a very strong character that I was offered. And it's a Hindi film where actors from all over the country have worked. I am nobody compared to the stars who have worked in the film."

Establishing his point, Sourav said, "If I play Hitler any day, that wouldn't turn me into a Nazi supporter."

The two actors seem to be keen to disassociate from the controversy, which has Vivek Agnihotri on one side and the TMC-led West Bengal government on the other.

On Monday, during a press conference, Joshi and Agnihotri called the TMC-led government ‘fascist’.

"What happened that day was not merely an assault on the film, but an assault on democracy itself. The voices of people and the voice of Bharat were suppressed and censored. The absence of dignity and the absence of the value of human life are the themes of our film. The government proved our theme is correct,” Joshi said.

About The Bengal Files

The film, earlier titled The Delhi Files, explores the communal violence that erupted in Bengal during the 1940s, focusing on the Great Calcutta Killings (Direct Action Day) and the Noakhali riots. The Calcutta riots of August 16, 1946, were triggered by the All-India Muslim League's call for Direct Action Day to demand a separate Muslim state post the exit of the British from India. The demand led to widespread unrest and violence in Bengal, and the Hindu population in Calcutta (now Kolkata) was targeted in particular. The communal riots that lasted four days claimed up to 10,000 lives, leaving thousands injured.

Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.