Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her comment on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri, director of the 2022 film The Kashmir Files, has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the film. The film narrates the Hindu exodus that took place in Kashmir in 1990 and starred Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. The film was a blockbuster hit of 2022.



While speaking to news agency ANI, Agnihotri said, "Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that The Kashmir Files and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made."

#WATCH | Some communal fact checkers took my daughter's pictures from social media and made her popular. We want to raise such issues so that no film-maker is forced to remain silent in this country: Vivek Agnihotri, Director of 'The Kashmir Files' film pic.twitter.com/fJN7Kr706M — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023 ×

The West Bengal government banned The Kerala Story to 'maintain peace' in the state. While making the announcement Banerjee also alleged that The Kashmir Files was funded by BJP- the ruling party of India.



"What is The Kashmir Files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story?... It is a distorted story", said Banerjee. "I am talking about people and not in favour of the CPI(M) as the party is working with the BJP. It is the BJP which is patronising the film”, she had said.



The Kashmir Files triggered controversy upon its release. Those criticising the film had termed it as one harbouring a communal agenda.