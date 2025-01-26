Vivek Agnihotri has built a reputation for creating well-researched and truth-based bold and thought-provoking films that tackle real stories and sensitive issues that have been part of our history.



Known for exploring crucial aspects of history and society, his work often uncovers hidden truths and sparks meaningful conversations. His next film, The Delhi Files, has generated significant anticipation, given his track record of delving into real-world events and controversial topics. Amidst rising anticipation, Mithun Chakraborty's first look from The Delhi Files is out that reveals him in a gripping and intense avatar.

Advertisment

The Delhi Files : The Bengal Chapter teaser

The first look of Mithun Chakraborty from The Delhi Files is out, featuring him in a powerful video reciting the preamble of the Constitution of India with a burned tongue amidst a vacant corridor. Mithun appears rugged, with a white beard, reciting the preamble passionately. This glimpse has generated immense excitement, highlighting Mithun’s intense portrayal. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is expected to spark crucial conversations about India’s history, politics, and social dynamics, continuing Agnihotri’s tradition of bold and thought-provoking storytelling.

Advertisment

The Delhi Files is a deeply emotional film that brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale. It explores the poignant Bengal tragedy, uncovering a lesser-known part of India’s past. With its impactful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, the film promises to deliver a thought-provoking and unforgettable cinematic journey.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on 15th August 2025.