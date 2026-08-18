/Mannat snake scare: 8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s home amid renovation

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat sees a snake scare amid ongoing renovation. His pause property is currently undergoing major renovation work. And on August 17, the Bandra West bungalow witnessed an unusual incident. While one snake was caught, the other managed to escape.

The two reptiles were spotted in the garden area of the residence in the evening at around 8 PM. Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey was called to Khan's place.

8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

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One of the snakes, about 8 feet long, was successfully captured by Vicky Dubey. The other managed to escape. Its disappearance caused concern among the staff at Mannat, leading to an extensive search that continued late into the night. They continued to do the search; the second snake could not be found. In the video going viral, a man can be seen holding the snake by its tail as it coils up.

Dubey found one of the snakes under a staircase. He assured the people that there is no need to

panic, as the snake was identified as a Dhaman, or Indian rat snake, which is a non-venomous species.

According to Hindustan Times, the snake was safely rescued and later released back into its natural habitat in line with Forest Department guidelines. But this isn’t the first snake scare at a celebrity home. Earlier this year, a snake was rescued from the ground floor of Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments.

Khan's Mumbai mansion is one of the city's most famous tourist spots, attracting hundreds of fans and tourists from across the globe. But if reports are to be believed, Khan and his family, including his wife Gauri Khan and their children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, are not living at Mannat, which is currently under renovation. Reportedly, SRK is living in Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra. He has rented high-end duplex apartments from Bollywood's Bhagnani family.

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