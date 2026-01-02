/Kirti Kulhari confirms relationship with Four More Shots Please co-star Rajeev Siddhartha on Instagram

Kirti Kulhari, best known for films like Pink and Mission Mangal, is dating her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. The actress confirmed their romance by sharing several mushy photos with him on her Instagram handle.

Kirti Kulhari goes public with romance

On Friday, Kirti took to Instagram and shared a reel comprising several pictures in which she is seen posing with Rajeev Siddhartha. The two can be seen taking a selfie inside a car. There are also snapshots from their travels, and she also shared a cosy moment inside a lift and a picture of her kissing his head.

She wrapped up the reel with a heart and arrow sketched on a window.

As she made her romance Instagram official, she captioned the images as, “A picture is worth a thousand words… (red heart emoji). #happynewyear happy2026 everyone.”

Soon after the post was shared, their Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo gave a shout-out to the couple and commented, “Happy New Year, lovelies.” Rajeev and Maanvi play a married couple in season four of Four More Shots Please!

The show's fans also commented on the post. One fan referred to their characters in Four More Shots and said, “Anjana and Mihir in a parallel universe,” while another wrote, “Too happy for u guyzz.”

“Omg Mihir and Anj are datinggggg,” one wrote. Another shared, “New couple in town… You guys look adorable, sending love n hugs.” “Wow....happy for you guys,” one social media user said.

About Kirti Kulhari

Kirti was earlier married to Saahil Sehgal. The pair parted ways in 2021 after five years of marriage.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Kirti had written, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy, but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always..."

Kirti made her debut in 2010 in Khichdi: The Movie but it was her second film, Shaitaan, that made everyone notice her talent. She has since then been part of several blockbuster films, including Uri: A Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, Pink and others. She has also been part of several popular web series, including Criminal Justice, Bard Of Blood and Shekhar Homes.

Kirti sparked dating rumours last year after sharing several pictures with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha.

Who is Rajeev Siddhartha?

Rajeev, who has an MBA degree, has dabbled in theatre and worked mostly in web series, including Ashram and Romil and Jugal. Rajeev has been part of all four seasons of Four More Shots Please! The actor has also featured in films like Love, Sitara, Dil Dosti Etc and Jolly LLB.