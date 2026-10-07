/Kaali Kheti release postponed: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar film gets new date

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar are set to appear in the upcoming rural horror film Kaali Kheti, directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan. The film was initially set to hit cinemas on October 23, but its theatrical release has now been delayed. The makers have announced a new release date and also shared first looks at the cast ensemble.

Kaali Kheti release date postponed

On October 7, the makers of Kaali Kheti unveiled the first looks of the ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, and announced the film’s revised release date. Initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, the film will now be released on November 20, 2026.

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The post is shared by Black Canvas Studio, the production house behind the upcoming Indian rural horror film. It is captioned, "Andhera hote hi yaha har jagah kheti ka raj hota hai… Kaali Kheti ka! Kaise? Stay tuned for #KaaliKheti in cinemas on 20th November 2026!"

In the first-look posters, Jackie Shroff appears in a rugged and intense avatar, while Sharad Kelkar looks fierce and sharp. The film promises to blend family legacy, deep-rooted rural secrets, and supernatural horror, with its mysterious forces closely tied to the land itself.

About Kaali Kheti

Kaali Kheti is an upcoming rural horror-thriller directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan. The film also stars Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Choudhary and Spandan alongside Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar.

Rescheduled for release in November 2026, the film is set in the rural countryside and explores a dark world where family, legacy, agriculture and buried secrets collide.