/'Commissioner has to be there': Jackie Shroff confirms reuniting with Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak Returns

Sanjay Dutt sparked a wave of excitement among fans after confirming Khalnayak Returns in April 2026, more than 30 years after the original film Khal Nayak left a lasting impression on the audience. Now, actor Jackie Shroff has confirmed joining the cast to revisit the world of Ballu Balram.

The 1993 film was directed by Subhash Ghai and was a blockbuster of its time. Khal Nayak starred Dutt as the criminal Ballu Balram, Shroff as the police officer Ram, and Madhuri Dixit as an undercover cop, Ganga.

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Jackie Shroff confirms joining Khalnayak Returns

During an interview with India Today, Shroff shared his excitement about working in the sequel, saying, "Excellent! I’m waiting for it." He further added, "100%. Commissioner has to be there, right? Commissioner toh hoga na (There must be a Commissioner, right?)."

With Shroff's confirmation, viewers are excited to revisit the memorable face-off between his character and Sanjay Dutt's infamous Ballu in the original film. The details about the film are yet to be unveiled by the makers.

The veteran actor also spoke about reuniting with Dutt on screen after decades. "It’s nice to be with friends. Mera jaan hai Sanju Baba (he is my life)," Shroff added. "Yes, I’ve spoken to Subhash ji, the producer, and Sanju Baba."

About Khalnayak Returns

The buzz regarding Khalnayak Returns has been growing since Dutt announced the sequel earlier this year. He has already shared the first look of the film. "The journey of Khalnayak has been long, and without Subhash ji, it wouldn’t have been possible. He is a legend and a man of entertainment. He will be part of this Khalnayak," he had said while announcing the film.

Backed by Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures in association with producer Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment, the sequel has acquired the rights from Mukta Arts.