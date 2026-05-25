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Jai Ho To Dil Se: AR Rahman lights up grand US Independence Day event in Delhi | Watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 25, 2026, 09:12 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 09:12 IST
Jai Ho To Dil Se: AR Rahman lights up grand US Independence Day event in Delhi | Watch

AR Rahman at US Independence Day event Photograph: (X)

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AR Rahman delivered a special performance at the US Independence Day event which was held in Delhi. The musician performed hit tracks, including Dil Se and Jai Ho, among others. 

Music maestro AR Rahman delivered a vibrant musical performance at the US Independence Day celebration in Delhi that has grabbed attention online. The Oscar-winning composer performed some of his most loved tracks before a packed audience, turning the diplomatic event into a memorable cultural evening. Several pictures and videos from the event are going viral.

AR Rahman's performance at US Independence Day celebrations

The grand event was hosted by US Embassy in India in which it bought diplomats, political leaders, business representatives and cultural figures to celebrate the growing ties between India and the United States. AR Rahman's performance became the highlight of the celebrations with several videos going online.

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AR Rahman performed some of his celebrated tracks, including Dil Se, Muqabla and Fanaa. The prominent dignitaries who were present at the event are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Many on social media praised the composer for adding a powerful cultural and emotional touch to the diplomatic gathering through music that resonated across generations.

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The celebration also marked the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Independence Day, making the event both politically significant and culturally vibrant. Apart from AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi also participated in the celebrations. For the unversed, Rubio is currently on a four-day visit to India, during which he will be attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in the national capital.

AR Rahman's upcoming projects

AR Rahman's upcoming slate has highly anticipated projects, including the soundtrack for the epic two-part Ramayana, Lahore 1947, and a quirky on-screen role alongside Prabhudeva in the movie Moonwalk.

He will be making his first-ever appearance as a lead actor in the comedy film titled Moonwalk, directed by Manoj NS. Rahman also composed the soundtrack and plays a quirky director in the film.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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