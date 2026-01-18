/Paresh Rawal reacts to AR Rahman's clarification video amid ongoing controversy over communal bias

Music maestro AR Rahman recently faced backlash on social media after his remarks about an alleged “communal” bias in Bollywood went viral. The composer made the controversial comments during an interview with BBC Asian Network, leading to strong reactions on the internet. Later, the Oscar-winning musician issued a clarification through a video message, and actor Paresh Rawal publicly came out in his support.

Paresh Rawal on AR Rahman's clarification

Paresh Rawal on Sunday took to X to react to AR Rahman’s clarification video. The veteran actor wrote, "We love you sir. You are our pride," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis. While many fans lauded Rawal's gesture for Rahman, some netizens criticised him for backing the composer amid the ongoing debate.

AR Rahman issues a clarification

Addressing the ongoing backlash, AR Rahman shared a video message clarifying that his words were misunderstood and that he never intended to hurt sentiments. "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain," Rahman said.

About the controversy

The controversy began after Rahman spoke about losing work in Bollywood in recent years due to a shift in power dynamics. He stated that people who are "not creative" now hold influence and added that it "might be a communal thing."

"It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers," Rahman added, which quickly went viral.