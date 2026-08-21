/Govinda wanted second marriage? Sunita Ahuja reveals why she withdrew divorce case

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are back in the headlines, and this time it’s because of their ongoing family drama. What’s the reality? No one really knows. But the drama is only getting more intense with each passing day.

Days after the Hero No. 1 actor was spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita has now claimed that Govinda intended to marry her. She added that this was the reason she had planned to withdraw the divorce case. In recent years, Govinda and Sunita’s personal life has been a constant topic of discussion on the internet, with wife Sunita making several public statements about their relationship.

Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar

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Sunita and Govinda's divorce case has been a topic of discussion on social media. The most recent update is that Sunita has taken the divorce case back, and the reason behind it, she claims, was Govinda’s alleged intentions for a second marriage.

This revelation was made in front of the paparazzi during a phone call between Rakhi Sawant and Sunita. While speaking to her, Sunita put her phone on speaker to let everyone hear what she was saying.

Also read: Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after months of public drama

During the conversation, she claimed that her decision to withdraw the case was due to Govinda's alleged plan to marry Komal.

“Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” Sunita said.

On this, Rakhi responded saying, “That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case”.

Further, Rakhi told Sunita to focus on Govinda's reported net worth of Rs 200 crore. ''Just focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favour and get everything transferred to your name first,'' she said.

What is this new controversy all about?

Govinda and Sunita's new controversy began after the Bollywood actor was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar at an airport. Soon after they were spotted, Sunita reacted to it, calling the actor Komal’s “sugar daddy.”

As her video went viral, Govinda too released a video message in which he criticised his wife’s language.

‘’Sunita ji, you've started abusing too much. Youngsters will see your behaviour and follow it. Don't do this. They have cheapened the names of mothers and sisters. This is not expected from you),” he said.