/Gangsters allegedly planned attack on Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home, two arrested

Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence was allegedly among the targets of a criminal network linked to a foreign-based gangster, according to investigators.

The alleged conspiracy came to light following the arrest of two suspected shooters by the Delhi Police Special Cell in separate operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Investigators believe one of the accused, identified as Deepak Singh alias Deep, was specifically instructed to remain in Mumbai to execute a firing attack outside Bachchan’s residence.

Police sources said the alleged plan was connected to statements attributed to the actor about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Bachchan has repeatedly denied making the remarks.

How police uncovered the alleged plot

The investigation gathered momentum after police arrested Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a 25-year-old resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.

According to Delhi Police, Thakur had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi allegedly to carry out a shooting targeting a businessman over an extortion demand. The assignment was reportedly given by a gangster based abroad.

Deepak Singh was expected to join him in Delhi. However, police arrested Thakur before the alleged attack could take place.

Investigators subsequently traced Singh to Mumbai and arrested him.

During the probe, police allegedly established that Singh had been instructed to remain in Mumbai for an extended period as preparations were underway to target Bachchan.

Arrested accused linked to murder case

The investigation has also brought attention to Singh’s alleged involvement in the murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar on October 3.

Police suspect Singh and his associate Palwinder alias Kaka were involved in the killing. Palwinder has already been arrested by Punjab Police.

Investigators are examining the links between the accused, the alleged foreign-based handlers and other members of the criminal network.

Alleged criminal network under scanner

According to Delhi Police, Thakur’s alleged criminal activities included supplying illegal firearms and arranging logistical support for organised gangs.

Investigators said he had allegedly begun supplying weapons to gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023. He was subsequently associated with other criminal figures, including Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik.

Police are now investigating the extent of the network’s operations and the roles played by its alleged associates.

Investigation continues

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under the Arms Act. Investigators are working to establish how the alleged attack plans were coordinated and whether other individuals were involved.