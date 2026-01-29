/Exclusive | Simran Choudhary on bringing soul to Dhurandhar's song Lutt Le Gaya

Simran Choudhary, a singer who has captivated the hearts of many with her hits, including Aayi Nayi from Stree 2 and many more, had recently lent her voice to the track titled Lutt Le Gaya for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as the lead actor. Riding high on her success, the singer has exclusively revealed to WION about her experience of working on the song.

Simran Choudhary on her working with the composer of the film and many more

Speaking about working with composer Shashwat Sachdev, Simran described the experience as deeply liberating. From crafting the melody and lyrics to deciding the emotional tonality of the track, Simran was completely given creative freedom.

She stated, "He was like, 'You know, Simran, just do what you feel like; just do what you are best at.'" She felt that it was liberating, and it is the main reason why she could resonate with the song the entire time.

Although Lutt Le Gaya was rooted in the folk culture, the treatment is unlike anything Simran has explored before. She explained that the blending of folk melodies with an EDM-driven cinematic backdrop was something altogether different. She stated, "I've never played folk like that. So that is a fresh thing for me."

Simran Choudhary on being Dhurandhar, her turning point, and her future projects!

Simran did not shy away from calling the Lutt Le Gaya song from Dhurandhar a turning point in her career. Being part of Dhurandhar, she described it as something special for her. She stated, "To be a part of a movie is that of revolution in itself, you know, for Hindi cinema, for Indian cinema, as it has revolutionised a lot of things. So to be a part of space is something that I am very, very happy about."