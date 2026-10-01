/Dupahiya 2 series review: Dhadakpur is back, but the sequel takes time to find its rhythm

Dupahiya 2 series review: Dupahiya has returned with Season 2, bringing back the eccentric residents of Dhadakpur along with fresh troubles, village politics and plenty of chaos. Directed by Sonam Nair, the new chapter of the Prime Video comedy-drama picks up from where the first instalment left off.

Gajraj Rao returns as Banwari Jha, with Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora and Yashpal Sharma reprising their roles. Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), meanwhile, joins the ensemble this time as Pratham Kumar.

The show once again uses the fictional village as its playground, bringing together several seemingly unrelated problems: a mobile tower, a competitive exam, a possible paper leak, family pressures and more.

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Plot of Dupahiya 2

The series begins with Banwari Jha, whose life has taken another difficult turn following the fallout from his daughter's cancelled wedding. His financial condition is unstable, while Roshni, played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, has now decided to clear the SSC examination.

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Amid these struggles, Banwari gets an unexpected opportunity when his land is selected for the installation of a mobile tower. The deal promises him good money, and the tower appears to be exactly the opportunity he needs to improve his financial situation.

But nothing goes smoothly in Dhadakpur. The villagers begin opposing the tower, while Pushplata (Renuka Shahane), who is the village chief, also gets involved in the dispute.

At the same time, Roshni is under intense pressure to clear her SSC exam. Her preparation is not going as planned, and she eventually finds herself considering an extremely risky shortcut.

Amavas (Bhuvan Arora), who still has feelings for Roshni, is once again willing to go to great lengths to help her. Their path eventually leads them to Pratham Kumar (Dinesh Lal Yadav), the owner of a coaching centre who becomes an important part of the examination malpractice track.

The situation gets more complicated when Inspector Mithlesh Kushwaha (Yashpal Sharma) starts investigating a tip-off on an examination scam and paper leak.

Meanwhile, Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) is dealing with a problem of his own. After becoming popular through his dancing and female-avatar videos, he dreams of moving to Mumbai and making a career in acting. However, his performances become a hurdle in his pursuit of an acting career.

His journey also becomes connected to his sister's struggles, and from there, the family gets pulled deeper into their problems.

What works and what doesn't

Just like Season 1, the biggest strength of Dupahiya 2 is Dhadakpur itself. The series has created a recognisable small-town universe, and the mobile tower storyline is particularly effective.

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Gajraj Rao is once again one of the biggest reasons to watch the show. The portrayal of Banwari's emotions is done without making the character overly dramatic, and his chemistry with his on-screen son is worth appreciating.

Bhugol's storyline is also interesting, as he is uncomfortable with people mocking him over his female performances, but he enjoys the money he makes through it.

Roshni's SSC preparation is meanwhile the central tension of the season and it works well. Additionally, Bhuvan Arora continues to make Amavas likeable.

There are several genuinely funny moments, and the supporting characters also contribute to the humour.

However, Season 2 is slower than the first season, which had a sense of discovery, while Dhadakpur itself felt new.

The new chapter already has the advantage of familiar characters, but the writing does not always use that familiarity effectively, and several tracks take time to develop.

After a point, the pacing becomes noticeably slow, and there are scenes where viewers may feel like fast-forwarding.

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While the sequel has most of the ingredients that worked previously, including quirky villagers, family relationships and situational humour, it does not necessarily recreate the same experience.

There is also a lot happening simultaneously, with several storylines competing for attention. Renuka Shahane's Pushplata, in particular, could have benefited from more screen time and a more developed track.

The show definitely has several funny situations, but not every joke lands.

Coming to the performances, Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava continue to stand out, while Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora and Renuka Shahane also play their respective roles with sincerity.

Yashpal Sharma gets some of the season's more grounded scenes and brings a different energy.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, as Pratham Kumar, also adds a different flavour to the ensemble and makes his presence felt.

Verdict

Dupahiya 2 is worth watching for those who enjoyed the first season, as it retains many of the elements that made the original appealing. The characters are likeable, Dhadakpur continues to be an entertaining setting, and the series has plenty of amusing situations.