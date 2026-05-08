/Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpane teases a surprise around the film: ‘We’re not done yet’

If you thought the Dhurandhar fever is over, you are wrong. Aditya Dhar redefined box office earnings with the blockbuster films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year. Now, the film’s producer, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, has teased a surprise around the film, which will be unveiled later this year. The update has got fans excited. Many have speculated that the makers are planning a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary on the film.

‘We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet’

Jyoti of Jio Studios spoke to Bollywood Hungama and was asked if she and Aditya are relaxing now that the films have been released. She stated that the ‘adversity’ in which they made this film brought her, Aditya and lead star Ranveer Singh together.

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She also said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” While the details of the surprise have been kept under wraps, the confirmation from the producer was enough to spark excitement among Dhurandhar fans.

Fans predict behind-the-scenes documentary

Fans have been hoping that Dhar would release BTS footage of the film’s making online.

An excited fan wrote on X, “When the dhurandhar content released later this year is the behind the scenes documentary and then after its release they post the announcement for the maurya trilogy directed by dhar starring ranveer #DREAMS.”

“NO WAY JIO STUDIOS CONFIRMED DHURANDHAR HAS MORE CONTENT COMING LATEE THIS YEAR SJFJDKKDDJDKKD,” wrote another excited fan. “I hope Aditya isnt being forced to extend the Dhurandhar brand when everything has ended so nicely,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “This is the BEST news…is it what I think it is?” One fan even wrote, “Dhurandhar will be remembered for ages.”

There have been reports that state that the makers have decided to release a full-length feature film features cast interviews and BTS footage of the film. It will be released in theaters in the last quarter of 2026 amd then eventually, make it to the OTT platforms as well.

About Dhurandhar films

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Both films earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The films featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in them.