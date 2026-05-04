/'Every story takes some stand': Javed Akhtar on Dhurandhar 2's propaganda tag

Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, continues to make headlines. The sequel to the spy thriller, which was released in cinemas this year on March 19, was recently the topic of discussion at one of the events as he responded to it being labelled as a propaganda movie.
Javed Akhtar addresses Dhurandhar 2 being called a propaganda movie?
As per the report of PTI, Javed Akhtar was at an event in which he received a special award from a leading city-based jewellery brand for his achievement. During this, he was asked about his opinion on film like Dhurandhar being labelled as propaganda.
He said, "I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar; it was an excellent film. I liked the first one more than the second. Every story takes a stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative doesn't suit a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth."
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He further added that the film carries a moral backstory, which may be interpreted or labelled differently.
Dhurandhar 2: Box office, review and more
As per the report of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, it has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 1,788.35 crore (India Gross: Rs 1,362.60 crore, Overseas: Rs 425.75 crore) in gross collections and Rs 1,138.54 crore in net collections across 513,055 shows.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza, which focuses on the revenge for the 26/11 attacks, featuring intense action and an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan, among others.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 new legal trouble: Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios sued over the use of Rang De Lal
The film has received praised for its cast performances, direction and action sequences, while drawing some criticism for its intense graphic violence and long runtime. As per WION's Pragati Awasthi,"With outstanding performance by the prolific team of actors, who don't need an introduction, Dhurandhar 2.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 new legal trouble: Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios sued over the use of Rang De Lal
At its core, it is a man’s game, run by power, revenge, and dominance, which the first one was too, but this time, all attention is on action, which is way too much. But we must say that Singh has delivered one of the most raw performances of his career. He is brutal; the way he delivers dialogues, both with rage and calmness, stands out. His acting is truly impressive in the bathroom scene where it shows how fragile he becomes when his friend dies."