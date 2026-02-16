/Delhi HC grants Rajpal Yadav bail after he pays Rs 1.5 crore; read details inside

On February 16 2026, actor Rajpal Yadav got an interim bail in a cheque-bounce case following a court ordered the actor to pay Rs. 1.50 crore by 3 pm today. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that Yadav's sentence will remain suspended till March 18.



Rajpal Yadav has been in Tihar Jail for the past 11 days. On Feb 5, he surrendered after the court rejected his last-minute plea requesting more time in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

HC grants Rajpal Yadav interim bail

During Monday’s (Feb 16) hearing, the High Court asked the actor to pay Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. After the court was informed that the actor's team had successfully paid the said amount, he was granted interim relief and allowed to walk out of jail.

Granting him interim relief, the Court said, “Considering that the petitioner’s niece’s marriage is to take place at Shahjapur and that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s account today, we are granting interim suspension of sentence,” according to India Today.

During the hearing, Yadav also told the court that his niece is getting married on Feb 19. The next hearing is scheduled for March 18.

The actor has also asked Yadav to be present in the next court hearing, either physically or via video conferencing. He has also been instructed to surrender his passport, if not already deposited.

Rajpal Yadav's case explained:

On Feb 4, the Delhi High Court ordered the actor to surrender at Tihar Jail in connection with the long-pending case, as he failed to pay the amount despite making repeated promises. This led to the bouncing of several cheques amounting to crores of rupees. On Feb 5, the actor surrendered in Tihar Jail.