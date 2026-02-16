On Monday (Feb 16), the Delhi Court heard the bail plea of actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque-bounce case. In the latest update, the court has instructed the actor's lawyer to pay Rs 1.50 crore in the respondent's name by 3 pm for interim bail.

Yadav’s financial woes came to light after he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 5 crore case that dates back nearly 10 years. Yadav is one of the well-known actors in the industry and has worked in several cult classic films. However, he got stuck in this difficult situation after taking a loan of R5 crore in 2010 from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. When the film failed at the box office, the actor’s financial condition deteriorated significantly.



Court asks Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 1.50 crore till 3 PM

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the court proceedings on Monday, Rajpal Yadav’s team said that they are ready to submit Rs 1.5 crore by 3 PM. However, if the amount is paid, the actor would get the bail. Otherwise, the next hearing of the case will take place on Tuesday morning.



As per Moneycontrol, Yadav's lawyer said that they were ready to deposit Rs 1.5 crore without any conditions through a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR). However, Justice Sharma stated that the amount must be submitted through a Demand Draft (DD).



The court also took note of the payments already submitted, which included an amount of Rs 25 lakh deposited in addition to a Rs 75 lakh DD that had previously been submitted by the actor.

On Feb 12 hearing, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over how Yadav and his team had made fake promises as they failed to deposit the money again and again.

