/Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone shares his verdict on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'A little bit too much violence'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar created history at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest films in recent years. Not just the audience, but the two-part project has also received praise from the critics. Now, Prakash Padukone, former badminton champion, has spoken about the film and offered his honest opinion.

Deepika Padukone's father reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Prakash said, "It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important."

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His comments went viral, as despite his reservations about the level of violence, he praised the film.

Prakash Padukone on his relationship with Ranveer

During the interview, he also revealed his relationship with Ranveer. According to Prakash, the two share several common interests. "We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together. There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests."

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in two parts. Alongside Ranveer, the cast also featured Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, and R. Madhavan. The story revolved around an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Pakistan to destroy a terror network.

About Ranveer Singh's work front