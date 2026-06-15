/PM Narendra Modi's France visit gets a cinematic touch as Emmanuel Macron shares Dhurandhar-themed clip

As global leaders are gearing up for the G7 Summit, diplomatic engagements are extending beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in France was marked by a unique gesture from President Emmanuel Macron, who used a Bollywood-inspired video to welcome his Indian counterpart. The clip has quickly gained traction online and highlighted the close ties between the two nations.

Key moment of Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi

The meet-up between Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron was enhanced with a Bollywood touch, as the French President shared a video on social media platforms X and Instagram of the Prime Minister's visit, with an Aari Aari track from the movie Dhurandhar playing in the background, adding a cultural touch to the high-profile visit.

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The gesture quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many viewing it as a reflection of the strong and evolving partnership between India and France. One user wrote, "Mr President knows India well – Dhurandhar song." Another user wrote, "Going to break the internet." “The choice of the song,” wrote the third user.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the beginning of the French leg of his two-nation tour. During his visit, he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron to assess progress in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Emmanuel Macron's love for Dhurandhar track

It is not the first time Emmanuel Macron has used music from Dhurandhar in his official social media accounts. Earlier this year, the French President shared a farewell video from his India visit that also featured music associated with the film, highlighting the growing cultural connection between the two countries.