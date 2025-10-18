/Dangal girl Zaira Wasim gets married: The real reason she left Bollywood at her peak

Former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim, best known for her powerful debut in Dangal, has embarked on a beautiful new chapter in her life, marriage. The 23-year-old actress, who quit the film industry in 2019 citing religious reasons, announced her wedding through an Instagram post on Friday evening.

In her post, Zaira shared two serene photos from her nikaah ceremony, leaving fans across the globe emotional. One picture showed her signing the nikaah nama (marriage document), her hands decorated with henna, while the other featured her standing beside her husband under a moonlit sky. Dressed in a stunning red bridal outfit, Zaira looked radiant yet humble.

Her caption was simple yet deeply meaningful, “Qubool hai ×3.” Within minutes, her post went viral, with fans and followers showering blessings and congratulatory messages.

Who is Zaira Wasim?

Zaira Wasim first captured hearts in 2016 with her debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, portraying young wrestler Geeta Phogat. Her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She followed it up with the 2017 hit Secret Superstar, where she played a teenage girl fighting for her dream of becoming a singer. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, especially in China. Her final film, The Sky Is Pink (2019), co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, showcased her emotional depth as she portrayed motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Why did Zaira Wasim leave Bollywood?

At the height of her fame, Zaira made a bold and unexpected decision to step away from the spotlight. In June 2019, she shared a detailed post on social media explaining why she chose to quit acting, stating that her work in films conflicted with her faith and spiritual beliefs.

She wrote, “Though I may fit in here perfectly, I do not belong here anymore.” In another post, Zaira admitted that while she appreciated the love and success she received, the film industry was affecting her peace of mind and relationship with religion. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for my Imaan.”

Since then, Zaira has kept a low public profile, rarely posting on social media. Her wedding marks one of the few glimpses fans have had of her in years.

Fans react to Zaira Wasim’s wedding

As soon as Zaira shared the wedding photos, fans from across the world poured in messages of love and admiration. One user wrote, “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully.” Another commented, “May Allah bless your nikaah with endless happiness and peace.” The former actress has not revealed the identity of her husband.