Highest earning Indian movies: Who’s in the 1000+ crore club, and which tops the list?

Renowned for its glitz and drama, the Indian film industry is one of the most revered cinema bodies in the world, having experienced exceptional growth over the years. This multi-billion-dollar industry delivers some of the biggest hits that have dominated the global box office.
Today, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing Indian movies that have earned staggering numbers at the box office. Did you know which film tops the list? It’s Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Hindi movies have dominated the charts not only in the domestic market, but internationally as well. In recent years, Telugu, Kannada, and other regional industries have also made their mark.
Here’s the list of the top-grossing Indian movies:
Aamir Khan's 2016 Dangal is the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this sports drama is inspired by the life of former Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his dream of making his daughters, Geeta and Babita, wrestling champions. Upon its release, the movie shattered several box office records, earning over Rs 1,968–2,200 crore (Rs19.68–22 billion) worldwide.
S.S. Rajamouli's 2017 fantasy epic had an extraordinary box office run, surpassing its predecessor and becoming a pan-India phenomenon. Starring Prabhas, who catapulted to international fame, the movie earned Rs 1,810 crore (Rs 18.1 billion) worldwide.
Allu Arjun's superhit sequel dominated the box office. Released on December 5, 2024, this action-thriller is the third-highest-grossing Indian movie. The Telugu hit earned Rs 1,800 crore (Rs 18 billion) worldwide.
S.S. Rajamouli’s action drama RRR features Telugu-language stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries and their secret battle against British rule. The film earned between Rs 1,300–1,387 crore (Rs 13–13.87 billion) globally.
Released on April 14, 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash earned mind-boggling numbers in its native Kannada language and its dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 grossed Rs1,200–1,250 crore (Rs 12–12.5 billion) worldwide.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD became the biggest Indian hit of 2024. Featuring superstars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film earned between Rs 1,042–1,200 crore (Rs 10.42–12 billion) globally.
Shah Rukh Khan entered the list in 2023 with Jawan, directed by Atlee. In the film, Khan plays a dual role and won his first National Award for his performance. At the box office, the movie earned Rs 1,148.32 crore (Rs 11.48 billion).
Another Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marked his comeback to the screen after nearly six years. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film was one of the year’s biggest hits, earning over Rs 1,050.30 crore (Rs 10.5 billion) worldwide.