Highest earning Indian movies: Who’s in the 1000+ crore club, and which tops the list?

Renowned for its glitz and drama, the Indian film industry is one of the most revered cinema bodies in the world, having experienced exceptional growth over the years. This multi-billion-dollar industry delivers some of the biggest hits that have dominated the global box office.

Today, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing Indian movies that have earned staggering numbers at the box office. Did you know which film tops the list? It’s Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Hindi movies have dominated the charts not only in the domestic market, but internationally as well. In recent years, Telugu, Kannada, and other regional industries have also made their mark.

Here’s the list of the top-grossing Indian movies:

