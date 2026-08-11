/CINTAA controvesy: 8 members of Executive Committee resign amid allegations against Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure

There is controversy brewing in Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). On Monday, 8 of its Executive Committee members resigned with immediate effect from their positions, citing a loss of confidence in how the body was being run and demanding fresh elections.

Hemant Pandey, Mukesh Rishi, Sahila Chadha, Hetal Parmar, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar have resigned from the Executive Committee of CINTAA.

Why have members of EC left CINTAA?

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Explaining their exit in a joint letter, members cited a persistent failure to follow constitutional rules, to consult properly, and to engage in shared decision-making. They further accused CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon, Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure, and a small faction of the executive committee of centralising power.

“The President, Poonam Dhillon, has repeatedly taken unilateral decisions, issued official communications through her ID to government officials and unilaterally decided communications to industry bodies. Through the official CINTAA ID, she represented the Association in public and with other government, quasi-judicial and industry bodies without the knowledge, consultation, and/or approval of the Executive Committee, thereby nullifying the principle of collective responsibility,” an excerpt from the letter read.

In the letter, the resigning members alleged that several key decisions were being made without sufficient consultation with the Executive Committee and proper approval.

They also claimed that Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure visited government offices accompanied by lawyers hired privately.

The letter asserted that the attorneys in question were put forward as CINTAA’s legal counsel without proper authorisation from the Executive Committee, driving members to withdraw support for the current leadership.

Confirming the rift, CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh told ANI that 11 members have resigned, with eight elected officials submitting written complaints detailing their reasons.

“They have also submitted their complaints, stating that Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are misusing their positions,” she said.

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Meanwhile, CINTAA's counsel Advocate Suvigya Vidyarthi addressed the issue and clarified that the association continues to remain functional and has not been dissolved.