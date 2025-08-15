/Border 2 first poster out! Sunny Deol looks battle ready

The first poster of Border 2 was unveiled on Friday to mark India’s 79th Independence Day. The makers of chose this historic day to pay a sincere tribute to India’s bravehearts. The first poster features Sunny Deol in a fiery avatar. The poster also unveils the new release date. Border 2 will now release in theaters on January 22, 2026, days ahead of India’s Republic Day.

Border 2 first poster unveiled

The poster brings back Sunny Deol in his most iconic, battle-hardened avatar, evoking the very essence of what made Border a historic milestone. Dressed in military gear and gripping a bazooka with fierce intensity, Sunny stands tall as the embodiment of patriotism and raw emotion. With that unmistakable fire in his eyes and the weight of duty on his shoulders, Sunny Deol returns to the frontlines, ready to channel the spirit of an Indian soldier once more.

Border 2 cast

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta. JP Dutta had helmed the first part of the film Border back in 1997. The film was based on the Indo-Pak 1971 war.

The unveiling of the first poster of Border 2 on Independence Day connects the film’s patriotic essence with the spirit of the nation, stirring memories of the original while promising a cinematic spectacle for a new generation.

Director Anurag Singh shared, “Announcing the release date on Independence Day is symbolic. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India’s freedom, and so does our film. It’s an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film continues the legacy of honoring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 22, 2026.