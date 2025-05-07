From Border to Uri: The Surgical Strike: Iconic films based on India-Pakistan wars

1 /7

Movies Based on India-Pakistan War

The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to terrorism through Operation Sindoor, attacking nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliation for the shocking Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. As the entire nation hails the bravery of the Indian Army, here’s a look at films that capture the courage and heroism of Indian soldiers in their battles against Pakistani forces.