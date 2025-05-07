From Border to Uri: The Surgical Strike: Iconic films based on India-Pakistan wars

Movies Based on India-Pakistan War
The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to terrorism through Operation Sindoor, attacking nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliation for the shocking Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. As the entire nation hails the bravery of the Indian Army, here’s a look at films that capture the courage and heroism of Indian soldiers in their battles against Pakistani forces.
Border
This epic war film takes the top spot in the list. Directed by JP Dutta, it is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Border remains one of the most memorable war films in Indian cinema and is still loved by millions. The classic war drama features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.
Lakshya
More than just a war film, Lakshya is a coming-of-age story about Karan, a young and confused man who transforms into a committed Army officer. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles.
Shershaah
Shershaah portrays the brutal reality of the bloody Kargil War and the bravery of Captain Vikram Batra, the war hero who sacrificed his life while fighting for the nation. Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Batra, the film chronicles his journey from youth to the time he joined the Indian army and his contributions on the battlefield.
LOC Kargil
Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film is based on the Indian Army’s successful Operation Vijay during the Kargil War in 1999. It follows Indian soldiers as they locate their patrol officers after discovering Pakistani troops have crossed the Line of Control.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Based on real-life events, this film stars Janhvi Kapoor and is set during the Kargil War. It tells the inspiring story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot to fly in a war zone during the Kargil conflict.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Shergill of the Special Forces, who leads the critical mission.