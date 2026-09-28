/Bollywood in focus as Income Tax searches 12 Mumbai locations linked to Rakul Preet, Vashu Bhagnani

The Income Tax Department has launched search operations at around 12 locations in Mumbai, with premises linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker-producer Vashu Bhagnani and film production house Panorama Studios reportedly under scrutiny.

The searches began on Monday as part of an ongoing examination of financial transactions connected to the film industry.

Officials are understood to be looking into financial records and transactions associated with film production and related business activities. The investigation is also reportedly examining transactions involving funds sent overseas in connection with film projects.

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The operation covers multiple premises, with Income Tax teams examining documents and financial records as part of the search.

Rakul Preet Singh’s name has emerged in connection with the action. She is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, son of Vashu Bhagnani. Panorama Studios, meanwhile, is associated with filmmaker-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, whose film Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat is up for release on October 2.

At this stage, the Income Tax Department has not publicly announced any final findings from the searches. There has also been no official confirmation establishing tax evasion or any other financial offence by the individuals or entities whose premises are being searched.