Anushka Sharma posts Vamika’s adorable Father’s Day note for Virat Kohli: 'I love him so much'

Bollywood stars are marking Father’s Day by sharing heartfelt messages, candid snapshots, and sweet videos across social media. Among them, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post honouring her father and also revealed a charming note written by her daughter Vamika for her father, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka celebrates Father's Day

On Sunday, Anushka posted a picture of her father enjoying music with headphones on, clearly in a joyful mood. She also shared a handwritten note from Vamika that read: “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play make-up with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Happy Father’s Day.” Vamika proudly signed her name at the bottom.

A message of love and gratitude

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did… Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

Anushka and Virat's relationship

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after a brief courtship. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, on 15 February 2024.