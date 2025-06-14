/Father's Day 2025: Father-daughter duos who redefined the relationship in Bollywood movies

Wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in ‘Dangal’ is a man of principle and discipline and wants his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (played by Sanya Malhotra) to follow the same. He encourages women to be equal to men in every field and sphere of life. Though he is a strict father and a trainer, he wants his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, and, unlike the popular view, he never supported the idea that women can't be wrestlers. Mahavir Phogat’s character believed that daughters are no less than sons; they are equal in every aspect, even physically. He may be seen as a harsh father-trainer, but he stood as a pillar for his daughter’s dreams.

