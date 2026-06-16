/Anil Sharma on 25 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: Never made the film to prove my relevance as a director

Director Anil Sharma is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated filmmakers, having delivered several memorable films that have left a lasting impact on audiences across generations. Among his most iconic works is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Released 25 years ago, the film emerged as a historic blockbuster, shattered numerous box office records and attained cult status.

‘Never made Gadar to prove my relevance’

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha celebrates its 25th anniversary, Anil Sharma looked back on the film's remarkable journey and the challenges he faced before making it. Recalling a difficult phase in his career, the filmmaker revealed that a producer once took back his cheque after calling him an "irrelevant director." Despite the setback, Anil Sharma went on to direct Gadar, a film that rewrote box office history and became one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

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Recalling that moment, Anil Sharma said he never made Gadar to prove his relevance as a filmmaker. “I don’t want to prove relevance in front of anyone, till today I don’t, even back then I did not. When someone says such things, I laugh. I’m not hurt by the industry, all that matters to me is that the audience has seen my film and has liked it, nothing else.”

About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha masterfully blended romance, patriotism, and powerful human emotions. The film struck a deep chord with audiences, going on to achieve cult status and cementing Anil Sharma's reputation as one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers.