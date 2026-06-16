/Anil Sharma on 25 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: Never made the film to prove my relevance as a director

Director Anil Sharma is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated filmmakers, having delivered several memorable films that have left a lasting impact on audiences across generations. Among his most iconic works is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Released 25 years ago, the film emerged as a historic blockbuster, shattered numerous box office records and attained cult status.
‘Never made Gadar to prove my relevance’
As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha celebrates its 25th anniversary, Anil Sharma looked back on the film's remarkable journey and the challenges he faced before making it. Recalling a difficult phase in his career, the filmmaker revealed that a producer once took back his cheque after calling him an "irrelevant director." Despite the setback, Anil Sharma went on to direct Gadar, a film that rewrote box office history and became one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.
Recalling that moment, Anil Sharma said he never made Gadar to prove his relevance as a filmmaker. “I don’t want to prove relevance in front of anyone, till today I don’t, even back then I did not. When someone says such things, I laugh. I’m not hurt by the industry, all that matters to me is that the audience has seen my film and has liked it, nothing else.”
Also read: 25 years of Gadar: Director Anil Sharma reveals major update on Gadar 3, says 'working on the script'
About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Trending Stories
Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha masterfully blended romance, patriotism, and powerful human emotions. The film struck a deep chord with audiences, going on to achieve cult status and cementing Anil Sharma's reputation as one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers.
More than two decades later, its sequel, Gadar 2, recreated the magic at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster and reaffirming the enduring popularity and legacy of the beloved franchise across generations.