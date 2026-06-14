/25 years of Gadar: Director Anil Sharma reveals major update on Gadar 3, says 'working on the script'

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema, and director Anil Sharma raised hopes among fans by dropping a major hint about the third chapter of the franchise.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the blockbuster project hit cinemas in 2001, and this year the film is celebrating 25 years of its release. In 2023, Gadar 2 was released, and it became hugely successful at the box office.

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Gadar 3 in works?

Opening up about the third installment, Sharma said that the team is currently developing the screenplay. "After Utkarsh (Sharma, son-actor) grew up, people started saying Jeete ka kahani laao (bring Jeete's story). But for me, if the Gadar story was a bomb, I would only make Gadar 2 if I get an atom bomb story and it made history. Now, if I get a nuclear bomb story, then only I will make it. We are working on the script, and God-willing, if all goes on track, we will start Gadar 3 next year!"

Speaking about the popularity of the original film to HT City, the filmmaker said, "The day the film’s writer, Shaktimaan Talwar, narrated the story, I knew it had the potential to become India’s biggest hit film, and it did. Mother India (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Sholay (1975) have been my favourite films, and I tried to make this on that level, and it made it to the top list. Besides blockbuster business, it got 10 crore footfalls, and no film has achieved that till date. Even Gadar 2 had half of this footfall."

Sharma on clash with Lagaan

The filmmaker also addressed the much-discussed box-office clash between Gadar and Aamir Khan's Lagaan, both of which were released in cinemas on June 15, 2001.

"Today we discuss competing against Lagaan, par koi competition nahi tha! In those days, two-three big movies used to release together and work as well. The audience used to watch one show of this and another of that back-to-back. Woh marketing nahi, woh dil ka daur tha," he added.

Sharma further highlighted the importance of Lucknow in the franchise's history. Multiple sequences from the first film and sequel, including the famous handpump scene, were shot in the city. "Gadar without Lucknow is not possible!," he noted.

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