Amitabh Bachchan, at 83, says he will continue to work till he can: 'It is essential'

Age is just a number for Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who has had a prolific career spanning over five decades, continues to be part of iconic films and delivers memorable performances. Big B, who often shares his personal opinions on multiple things in his personal blog, recently opened up about the importance of being ‘occupied’ and working.

‘Work…till you can’

Taking to his blog early Tuesday morning, Amitabh said, “It is rather early for the Blog .. but some meetings have been set for an early morning hence this timing.”

He added, “Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings, and so work work work .. till you can.” Bachchan is 83 years old.

The actor not only continues to be part of Hindi films but also hosts the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He bid farewell to the season with an emotional and heartfelt message to the viewers. He said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

The actor also recently shared how work had kept him up till 5:30 AM. He admitted, “Kept working till 5:30 in the morning .. and just forgot there was important Blog work and responses to give.. so apologies and regrets .. But regret never for the Ef (extended family).”

Amitabh Bachchan’s next projects

The superstar was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While the actor continues to act in films, he is selective of the roles he chooses. Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan along with Bachchan. The film was helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.