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Alpha box office: Alia Bhatt's spy universe film builds momentum on day 3

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:46 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:44 IST
Alpha box office: Alia Bhatt's spy universe film builds momentum on day 3

Alia Bhatt and Sharvai in Alpha Photograph: (X)

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Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, continues to make more numbers at the box office. Read to know how much the spy-thriller film collected on day 3. 

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's first female standalone spy thriller, Alpha, was released in cinemas on July 3. The film wrapped up its opening weekend on an encouraging note, witnessing its highest single-day collection on Sunday. The boost from weekend footfalls has helped cross a significant milestone at the worldwide box office as well.

Alpha box office report day 3

As per the Sacnilk report, Alpha collected a net of Rs 13.25 crore across 7,439 shows. This brings the total gross collections in India to Rs 40.80 crore, and the total net collection of India stands at Rs 34 crore. While, overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18 crore so far. The total worldwide gross collection of film stands at Rs 58.80 crore.

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The highest occupancy in Alpha has been recorded in Chennai (50.3%), followed by Lucknow (44.5%), Jaipur (38.8%), Kolkata (33.5%) and Hyderabad (31.8%).

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In comparison to War 2, the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer earned Rs 33.25 crore on the third day from 17,832 shows, taking its three-day collection net in India to Rs 143.10 crore. In the first three days, Pathaan earned a total India net collection of Rs 166.75 crore. This was broken down as ₹55 crore on Day 1, ₹68 crore on Day 2, and ₹38 crore on Day 3 across all languages. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 earned a total net collection of ₹148.05 crore in India across its first three days. The worldwide gross collection for the film reached an estimated ₹236.53 crore during this same period

About Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Alpha is based on a script written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Vishal Katpal, among others. Action director Craig Macrae and trainer Jessen Noviello prepared Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for their action sequences.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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