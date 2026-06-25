/Alka Yagnik breaks silence on viral wheelchair video: 'I am well, please don't worry...'

After a wheelchair video post, receiving Padma Bhushan, began circulating online, fans flooded social media with messages expressing concern for veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik's health. The singer has now addressed the rumours on social media, assuring fans and well-wishers about her health and recovery journey.

Alka Yagnik shares note with fans assuring about her health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alka Yagnik, shared a statement thanking her fans for their concern and clarified that she is doing well. She stated, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving."

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“Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour,” she continued.

She concluded, “Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik,” she concluded.

Alka Yagnik on her health after receiving Padma Bhushan

For the unversed, Alka Yagnik was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23. The veteran singer received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. A day later she shared an emotional post about her condition. The singer stated that she had revealed that she had largely refrained from public appearances over the past two years due to health challenges.

In 2024, the veteran singer revealed her diagnosis of a rare hearing disorder, sensorineural hearing loss. The condition was triggered by a sudden viral attack and caused a drastic loss of hearing.

After weeks of being absent from the public eye, she broke her silence on Instagram to explain her sudden inability to hear, which struck just after she stepped off a flight. In March this year, in an interview with NDTV, Alka Yagnik opened up about her continued struggles, confirming that she had to pause all new singing projects and recordings.