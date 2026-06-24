/Alka Yagnik shares health update after fans express concern at Padma Awards: 'Slowly finding my way back'

Singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While the ceremony was filled with applause as she walked to receive her award, it was her visibly frail appearance that drew widespread attention. Videos from the ceremony showed the singer being assisted while walking to the stage, sparking concern among fans.

Alka Yagnik on receiving Padma Bhushan

Finally, she has addressed the outpouring of messages, reassuring fans that she is on her recovery journey. Taking to Instagram, she posted the photo of the ceremony, and wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

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The singer said receiving one of India's highest civilian honours carried special significance during this phase of her life. "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of the highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns

Alka also shared an update on her health, saying, "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, she added, "I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me."

When Alka revealed her health condition

In 2024, the singer revealed that she had been suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing disorder, which occurred after she couldn't hear anything after stepping out of a flight.

Opening about the diagnosis, Alka further added, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers."

In March, Yagnik revealed that she is still suffering from the condition, and due to difficulty in hearing, she is unable to take up new projects. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," she told NDTV.

Said to be one of the most acclaimed voices in Indian cinema, Alka has lent her voice to numerous classic songs such as Ae Mere Humsafar, Choli Ke Peeche, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se and Agar Tum Saath Ho.