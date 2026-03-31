/Alka Yagnik opens up on why she can’t take up new projects: 'Still suffering'



Alka Yagnik has recently opened up about a health-related issue that has kept her away from accepting new work. Known for lending her voice to over 20,000 songs, the renowned playback singer has defined an era with romantic melodies.

Alka Yagnik speaks about her condition

The singer first opened up about her diagnosis in 2024, and during a recent conversation with NDTV, Yagnik revealed that she is "still suffering" with the condition, which is reportedly a form of sensorineural hearing loss caused by viral attack.

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Due to difficulty in hearing, she is unable to take up new projects. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," she added.

When Yagnik opened up about her illness

The playback singer first opened up about her condition on a social media post. Describing the hearing loss, she wrote, "A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything."

Her last recorded song is Naram Kaalja from the film Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), directed by Imtiaz Ali with music by A. R. Rahman.

Requesting fans to support her during the difficult time, she added, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life."

Yagnik on receiving Padma Bhushan

She was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. Reacting to the honour, she revealed that her daughter broke the news to her, and "I am very happy to hear. I would like to thank Bharat Sarkar for considering me for this honour."

When asked if she had expected it to come earlier, Yagnik said, "Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that."