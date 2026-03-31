/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s lungs doubled in size from water and sand inhalation, states autopsy report

Preliminary investigations around Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death have indicated that the actor died after remaining submerged in the water for a prolonged period. Rahul died on March 29 due to accidental drowning at Talsari beach in Digha, located near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

He was rushed to Digha Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. An unnatural death case was also registered.

On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Tamluk Hospital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The circumstances around Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death revealed

The autopsy report has shed light on the circumstances that led to the actor’s death. According to initial reports, Rahul died from drowning after remaining submerged in the water for a prolonged period.

The autopsy revealed that a large amount of sand and water had accumulated in his lungs, causing them to swell to nearly double their normal size.

It has also been reported that sand and saline water entered his oesophagus. However, it is still unclear whether alcohol was present in his system at the time of the incident. Officials have stated that a viscera examination will be carried out to determine further details.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee cremated

The actor’s body was transported from Tamluk to his residence in Bijoygarh, South Kolkata, on Monday afternoon. Nearly the entire Bengali film and TV industry was present along with fans to bid the actor farewell. His wife, Payal Sarkar and their son, Sahej, were also present.

Rahul's last rites took place at Keoratala Crematorium in Kolkata.

Wife Shares First Statement

Soon after the news of his death came to light on Sunday, Rahul’s wife Priyanka Sarkar took to her Instagram handle to share an official statement after Rahul's death. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy."

"There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the actor's sudden demise. "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she said.

"Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry," she added.