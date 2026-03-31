/Ramayana teaser runtime revealed; Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari unveil Rama glimpse at LA event

The makers of Ramayana are all set to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of the film on Hanuman Jayanti. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the clip has already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Ramayana teaser runtime

The teaser, titled Rama, has reportedly received a U (universal) rating, and the runtime is said to be 2 minutes and 38 seconds. Certified on March 30, it will be released on April 2, leaving fans excited.

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The teaser will give fans a glimpse into the world of the mythological epic, and is expected to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers took to social media to announce the teaser release date. "Shubh Rama Navami, This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world," the post read.

Los Angeles screening

Just days before the teaser release, the first footage from the film was shown in a special IMAX screening in Los Angeles in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra. The event also had a Q&A session with the team.

"Several videos and images from the event went viral, and the attendees have shared positive reviews. "Super Star #RanbirKapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra at the exclusive ‘Rama’ glimpse screening in Los Angeles !! #Ramayana

Can't wait for 2nd April," wrote one attendee on X. Another said, “Really looking forward to this one. #Ramayana.”

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