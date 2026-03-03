/Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked Ramayana look fails to impress the internet: ‘Learnt nothing from Adipurush’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Yash along with Ravi Dubey in key roles. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged look as Lord Ram was leaked online. The internet has had mostly negative reactions.

Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Ramayana leaked

Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film leaked online. The now viral pictures on Reddit show Ranbir in an orange dhoti, a janeu (sacred thread worn by brahmins in India), and a black cape of sorts covering his bare torso. While the attire seemed accurate for the character he plays in the film, it’s the wig that seems to have become a talking point on the internet.

A large section of the Internet disapproved of Ranbir's look, with many pointing out that the wig did not sit well.

The exact date when the pictures were clicked can't be ascertained.

Several users on Reddit slammed Ranbir’s look, which reminded them of Prabhas’s Adipurush, which is also based on the Hindu mythological epic Adipurush.

One Redditor criticised the wig and wrote, "All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?"

Another replied, "Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show."

The digs came after producer Namit Malhotra, in multiple interviews, claimed that the film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

Many pointed out that Ramayana hadn't learned the lessons from the debacle of Adipurush. "Learned nothing from Adipurush apparently," chirped one.

Another added, "The whole film is gonna be CGI, isn't it? Just like Adipurush."

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush released in 2023 and starred Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, with Saif Ali Khan playing Ravana. During the time of its release, it was reportedly the costliest Indian film. The film, however, received severe backlash and earned Rs 350 crore worldwide and became one of the biggest box-office bombs in Indian cinema history.

About Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana features KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

The film's technical crew also includes big names such as Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for the Avengers films.